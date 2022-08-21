By Ayo Onikoyi

To further accelerate the impact of its capacity development drive on talented youths in the State, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State administration has unveiled the Gidi Creative Centre. The program is a partnership with a full-service creative agency, The Temple Company.

The initiative which is targeted to empower 200 youths across 10 skill areas was launched by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf at a ceremony that was held at the state-of-the-art Ogidi Studios, Lekki, Lagos.

Similarly, Gidi Creative Centre has received a strategic partnership from United Kingdom-based Henley Business School, and the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Spanning 11 weeks, successful applicants will be trained using a robust 11-weeks module that covers specialisations including filmmaking, creative writing, animation, audio engineering and music production, graphics design, multimedia design, film and screen production design, project management for creative professionals, fashion design and media studies.

Declaring registration for participation opened, Idris Olorunnimbe, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Temple Company disclosed that registration to enrol into training is accessible till September 8 to youths who are residents of Lagos State.

