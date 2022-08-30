.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A self-proclaimed lecturer with Anchor University in Lagos, one Chidi Ogbuehi, has been arrested and detained for allegedly siding his brother, Solomon, to abscond in Israel during pilgrimage.

Ogbuehi, Vanguard learnt, was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force after the pilgrim could not return to the country at the expiration of the religious exercise.

It was gathered that a petition was written to the Police, alleging that the varsity lecturer had refused to produce his brother, having guaranteed him and promised to be held responsible for his action.

Confirming the arrest, NCPC’s Head, Media and Public Relations, Mr Celestine Toruka, said the suspect would face the wrath of the law as a deterrent to other would-be guarantors and potential abscondees.

He said, “It is instructive to state that the commission in its pilgrim’s form which every intending pilgrim must fill before undergoing screening exercise conducted by the commission, makes provision where a guarantor must attest to the character of the intending pilgrim.

“And specify in writing and duly sign that he or she would take full responsibility in the event that the pilgrim absconds in the Holy Land.”

Toruka said that it was based on this that the guarantor, Chidi Ogbuehi, was arrested.

“He was arrested by the law enforcement agents on 1st August, 2022, for aiding his brother, Solomon Ogbuehi to abscond in Israel during pilgrimage exercise, having committed himself by attestation and by accepting full responsibility,” he added.

According to the NCPC spokesman, the abscondee traveled to Israel as a self-sponsored pilgrim and claimed to be an Evangelist with Mounting of Fire and Miracles Ministry.

“On the expiration of his pilgrimage exercise, Mr Solomon Ogbuehi could not return to the country having absconded in Israel.

“His guarantor, Mr Chidi Ogbuehi failed to produce him based on the fact that he was the one who guaranteed him and promised to be held responsible for the pilgrim’s action.

“NCPC will leave no stone unturned to make sure that Mr Chidi Ogbuehi pays for aiding his brother to abscond during pilgrimage.

