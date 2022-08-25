Yerima

By Idowu Bankole

Engineer Abdulrashid Yerima, President of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprise, (NASME) has blamed lack of adequate digital infrastructure in the country for the slow growth of MSME in Nigeria.

Yerima, speaking at the Vanguard Economic Forum Series, tagged 3rd Annual MSME summit, 2022, opined that poor internet facility is a major issue impeding the growth of MSME in the country.

Yerima noted that major entrepreneurs in rural areas are facing the challenge of competing with pace of growth of MSME globally.

“Poor network is a major issue affecting the acceptability and growth of MSME in Nigeria. Entrepreneurs in rural areas are facing communication challenge and digital knowledge owing to pore digital infrastructure in those areas. They can’t compete with the global trend and then can any meanful growth take place?” He queried .

Yerima also noted that the, “Cost of smart phone has become unaffordable to most MSMEs entrepreneurs, hence lack of digital knowledge to help propagate the growth of MSME in the country.”

“Knowledge of digital operations is key but quite unfortunate most people don’t have digital knowledge and that is affecting the growth of MSME in Nigeria. If we have the possibility of translating to our local languages it will help the growth of MSME in Nigeria.

On cashless society

Yerima said, “Intensifying awareness is key. For instance in Kenya, students are given smart communication gadgets and entrepreneurs are presented with digital communication tools to aid their business.

“We need to work on a lot of awareness. Entrepreneur training capacity should be launched to help people understand the requirements from regulatory agencies and local trends.” He said.

Recall that Vanguard had reported how the federal government inaugurated the digital economy and e-government, saying with full implementation it will boost SMEs growth in Nigeria and help enhanced it cashless policy.

Also a report by a Nigeria fintech company, Kippa noted that most of the MSMEs are located in the south of Nigeria.

According to Kippa’s report, the southern Nigeria is urbanized and has more internet connectivity and smartphone usage than the north

RELATED NEWS