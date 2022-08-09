.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on his 70th birthday, saying he (Ngige) always puts the interest of workers first, especially on their wages, salaries and allowances.

While pouring encomium on the minister, President Buhari rejoiced with the political leader on his many strides and achievements, which include impact on governance at both state and national levels.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the President noted “the passion, zeal and diligence the minister brings into every responsibility, starting out as a civil servant, with distinguished record of work at National Assembly and State House Clinics, before venturing into politics in 1999, where he has served as party chieftain, governor and senator.”

He affirmed that “Ngige’s penchant for excellence drives his interest to always motivate and breed leaders, leaving a legacy of hardwork in Anambra State as a governor, with landmark achievements in infrastructural development, inclusive governance that greatly inspired grassroots participation, and accountability that was dubbed, “Anambra people’s money working for the people’’.

“As Minister of Labour, President Buhari acknowledges the foresight, sacrifice and insight of Dr Ngige in labour laws, creating employment opportunities, stimulating a healthy working relationship between employers and employed, leading negotiations between unions and government, and putting the interest of workers first, especially for their wages, salaries and allowances.”

President Buhari prayed for the well being of the minister and his family.

