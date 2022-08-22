…As Prof Adikwu urges righteousness in polity

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has described the Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, as a voice of moderation among pastors in Nigerian and beyond.

Adesina stated this at the Special Promotion of the book ‘Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith’, in Abuja, on Sunday.

The S.A. recommended that the book should be read by all those who genuinely seek to understand the essence of Christianity the life of a focused preacher of the gospel.

He added it be distributed across the country and beyond, with a promise to be part of it for effective dissemination of the message contained, therein.

He said: “The subject of that book is a voice you can trust. Pastor Kumuyi is a man you can trust and anywhere we can present Pastor Kumuyi.

“He is not a partisan voice. He is a neutral person but respectable. He is apolitical but not indifferent to what is happening. His voice is not political band whatever he says is the truth nothing but the truth.

“He is a voice of moderation. There are some pastors who actually curse from the pulpit. They curse the country, president and everybody.

“We have a voice of hope and will tell you better days will come. That is what Jesus would have said. He is a voice of consistency.”

The book was authored by some leaders of the Deeper Life Bible Church who felt it was imperative for them to document the life and ministry of pastor Kumuyi for this generation and posterity

One of the authors of the book, a veteran journalist, Pastor Segun Babatope, said the essence of authoring the book was to ensure the entire life of the cleric and his ministry of almost 50 years were documented for posterity and edification of the universal church.

He said, “The perculiar life and Ministry of the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, and the fact that he has been active ministry for almost 50 years now, with a life of entire commitment and consecration to God, we felt that this should be documented and not for any promotional strategy but for others, especially ministers, and other leaders and workers in the kingdom of God to emulate.”

Pastor Babatope also expressed optimism that the book would be a tool for evangelism, edification and how churches should be run.

“It will be taken to universities, secondary and primary schools as well provide it as online of it, and will be translated to Yoruba, Arabic, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese so that it can spread round the frontiers of Nigeria”, he added.

In an opening remarks, the former Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof Michael Adikwu, said, “Pastor Kumuyi, the book shows, remains rigidly apolitical, even though he is not

indifferent to the politics around him.

“He is aware of the social dynamics of politics in the affairs of men. While he is surrounded in the society by the politics of the environment, he remains ever careful to be unspotted by it.

“He believes and teaches that all of man’s exploits, including his immense political forces are all at the behest of the Almighty God.”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chairman, International Friendship League, Abuja, Pastor Joseph Attah, explained that the presentation of the book was part of fulfilling the mandate Jesus Christ gave to preach the gospel.

“His Ministry gave rise to what is popularly known today as Deeper Christian Life Ministry, a man of our time that has given all to the Deeper Life Bible Church,” he said.

The State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Abuja, Elijah Adebiyi, said that God has used Pastor Kumuyi to impact multitudes of people, in his ministry.

He pointed that there were many publications of the and books authored by Pastor Kumuyi himself but added, “This one in particular is unique.”

