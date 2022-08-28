By Biodun Busari

Internet celebrity, Olajide Olayinka Williams, popularly known as KSI, beat his two rivals at the 02 Arena in London, England.

KSI, after beating Luis Alcaraz Pineda, also brutally mocked him by doing push-ups, while he spent the entire fight sobbing.

The influencer turned musician and fighter had earlier beaten English rapper, Brandon Scott also known as Swarmz on Saturday.

Read Also: UFC: ‘I’ll have you frozen like Elsa’- Adesanya calls out Pereira after defending middleweight title

KSI made up for lost time after a three-year absence by taking on TKO (technical knockout) opponents in one night.

Marca reports that firstly, KSI beat rapper Swarmz in two rounds, then later Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in three.

The 29-year-old KSI dropped the 23-year-old Pineda in each round while the journeyman strangely complained of non-existent punches to the back of the head.

In the final stages, he dropped Pineda with a right hand, then later an uppercut – by which time the referee had seen enough.

As the official was counting, KSI started doing pushups and continued after the fight officially ended.

The British-Nigerian did the same thing in his fight against Swarmz, which he won with almost as much ease.

KSI said to his fans, “Ladies and gentlemen, isn’t this fun? It’s good to be back

“Two fights in one night, two knockouts, yeah buddy. I said it. I’m talking and walking.”

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS