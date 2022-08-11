*Endorses him ahead of 2023 Reps election

It was a cheering moment at Abuja, the Nation’s capital on Wednesday, August 10, as a group under the auspices of “Bar & Bench Group” endorsed Usman Austin Okai, the leading candidate in Dekina/Bassa federal House of Representatives under the platform of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

In an event titled, “Icons of democracy”, the candidate from Dekina/Bassa federal constituency received an encomium from Chief Ogwu James Onoja (SAN), who described him as a burning gold gearing to massively hit Igala Kingdom come 2023.

Chief Onoja further described the PDP candidate as “a rugged activist who has over the years demonstrated his tenacity in Kogi and Nigeria at large”.

The cerebral lawyer further said that Okai’s passion to fight injustice, “is not just a weapon to achieve legal desire, but also serves as a catalyst to help those in position of authority listen to the yearning and aspiration of the people”.

He added that as at the time people abandoned him because he was not dancing to their inordinate ambition, only Okai and few others stood by him stressing that, he will also stand with Okai come rain or sun shine.

“We’re here today, because we believe in what these people can be. I will not only stand by them during the electioneering period, but also wheel my knowledge and resources to their end should anyone dares to rig the election next year,” he emphatically stated.

Earlier, the citation of Okai which received loud ovation from the cheering crowd was read by Isah Haruna.

There were also goodwill messages from Dr Jeremiah Ekele, Honourable Faruk Adejoh amongst others.

The event which was well attended by people from all strata of society; Alhaji Kashim from Ogane Nigu, Felix Achile from Ajiolo, Farouk Audu Adejoh former local government chairman, from Biraidu district, Amidu Isah, the PDP Anyigba Ward Chairman, Barrister Peter Idenyi, an astute legal luminary amongst others, was a huge success.

The grand finale of the event was the presentation of award to comrade Usman Austin Okai by Honourable Faruk Adejoh.

