By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Coalition of former Political Office Holders in Kogi State (CoPoH), led by Engr. Abdulmumin Sadiq, has eulogized the appointment of wishes to congratulate Honorable James Abiodun Faleke as the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The coalition in a statement on Saturday signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Petra Onyegbule (Former CPS to Governor Yahaya Bello) described Faleke’s appointment as a round peg in a round hole.

The statement quoted that the coalition is been led by the former Commissioner of Works, Engr. Abdulmumin Sadiq.

“Hon. James Faleke is an accomplished politician with in-depth knowledge on grassroot mobilitisation who takes up this all-important task with extensive experience as a high ranking member of the Federal House of Representatives.

“While wishing Hon. Faleke success as he carries out the tasks accompanying the appointment, CoPoH assures him of utmost support to ensure a positive outcome for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kassim Shettima at the presidential polls in 2023.”

