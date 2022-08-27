By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

In commemoration of Kogi State’s 31st anniversary today, (Saturday August 27), the lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State, Hon. Leke Abejide has fecilitated with the people and government of Kogi State and urged Kogites for continued peaceful coexistence as well as robust participation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Leke in his message to the people of the state to mark the anniversary, stated that the confluence state has come a long way and that it has become a task for every member of the state to work for the state’s progress.

Hon. Leke who is the chairman of the House Committee on Customs also revealed that since the creation of Kogi state on August 27, 1991 by the administration of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, the state has passed through thick and thin, adding that while the state has yet to reach its full potentials, it has made significant progress overtime.

“Kogi will be on the verge of rapid socioeconomic transformation in the coming years, such transformation has already begun in the Yagba Federal Constituency and is expected to spread throughout the state and Nigeria at Large.”

Kogi, a North Central state blessed with abundant Mineral Resources, has had several leaders since its inception more than three decades ago. The state was first led by Military Officers Col. Danladi Zakari, Col. Bzigu Afakirya, Col. Paul Omeruo, and Col Augustine Aniebo, followee by Executive Governors which includes late Prince Abubakar Audu, former Governor Ibrahim Idris, former Governor Idris Wada, and the incumbent governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Abejide thanked all the great Leaders who have immensely contributed thier quota in the developmental strides of the state since inception. “While we are aware that so much more is left to be achieved, I assure Kogites that a Tinubu Presidency will attract more development to the Confluence state if voted in as President in the 2023 Elections,” he said.

Kogi state, formed from parts of Kwara and Benue, is the most centrally located in Nigeria hosting the Confluence of Rivers Niger and Benue and shares borders with nine other states and the Federal Capital Territory. Kogi is a mini Nigeria with Several ethnic groups. The Ebira, Igala, and Okun (Yoruba) make up the majority of the state’s population. Bassa Kwomu, Bassa Nge, Oworo, Nupe, Ogori, Egbura Koto, and Kakanda are among the smaller ethnic groups in the state known to be blessed with abundant human and natural resources, and fondly refered to as the Confluence of Opportunities.

Hon. Leke is seeking re-election to the Green Chamber of the National Assembly for a 2nd term under the platform of ADC. The passionate supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the APC Presidential flagbearer, described Tinubu as his mentor who has all it takes to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria, just as he did for Lagos State.

Abejide is the National Coordinator and Convener of the Asiwaju Confluence Campaign Organisation ACCO23 and has been working round the clock to mobilize support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

He is also a major political actor in North Central Nigeria and a well known philanthropist who have imparted the lives of the people before his election into the National Assembly in 2019. His performance on the floor and back home to his constituents is unmatched as he is described by many as a gift to this generation.

