By Sylvester Kwentua

On May 4, 2022 when Kizz Daniel released his hit song of the moment, ‘Buga’, little did he know his song was going to be an anthem around the world. From Africa, to Europe, and to America, ‘Buga’, a song featuring Tekno Miles, ruled the airwaves around the world. With sing-along choruses and verses, the song endeared itself to the music-loving hearts of people around the globe.

‘Buga’ surely blew beyond Kizz Daniel’s expectation, and this only lays credence to the popular belief on the streets, that Kizz Daniel should be rated among the best artists in Africa.

Three months after the release of ‘Buga’ however, it seems that the positive international acceptance of the song is about to be partially soiled by negative stories concerning Kizz Daniel. From turning up late for a show he was billed to perform in the USA, to seizing a bus belonging to a laundry shop, Laundromat, and to his recent travails in Tanzania, Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, is about to throw away all the goodwill his song has bestowed upon him, in recent weeks.

In less than two months, Kizz Daniel has been involved in controversies outside Nigeria, which may dent his international fame, and within Nigeria, which may also lose him fans, if not properly handled.

Nigerian controversy

In the first week of August 2022, news trended that Kizz Daniel was reportedly summoned by the police for questioning. It was gathered that the ‘Buga’ hit maker confiscated a bus belonging to a dry cleaning company, Laundromart, which he had hired to wash his clothes after the company allegedly ruined the clothes, which were reportedly worth 14 million Naira.

Kizz Daniel, it was reported, deceived the laundry shop to come over to his place to pick up some clothes to wash, only to seize their bus as soon as they arrived at his residence. He asked the driver of the bus to leave and promised not to release the bus until his damaged clothes were paid for. The driver was the one who reported to the police as soon as he left Kizz Daniel’s residence. The police went to his compound to retrieve the bus, while serving him an invitation letter for questioning.

The invitation was responded to by Kizz Daniel’s lawyers, who informed that the superstar would be available for interrogation on Tuesday, August 9. An appointment the musician could not meet up with, as he was held up in Tanzania.

His international travails

In the early weeks of July, Kizz Daniel trended for wrong reasons and came under serious attacks, after he kept his fans waiting in the Maryland, New York venue of a show he was billed to perform, for hours without showing up. In some viral videos that circulated online, some angry fans were seen throwing things on stage while waiting for the singer for about three hours without him showing up.

In his defense, Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram page and explained that his passport was seized at the US Consulate in Nigeria till the day of the show for some reasons.

He explained that he could have rescheduled the show but could not do that because of his respect and love for fans and tried to make it to the venue but arrived late.

Kizz Daniel explained that his ‘Buga’ performance would have been longer if the management of the venue allowed that. He however assured the fans with valid tickets that a new show will be fixed.

His Tanzania experience

Failing to turn up for a show in the United States of America was rightly frowned at by many of his fans around the globe, but many yet would have been surprised to read that Kizz Daniel, once again, didn’t turn up for a show he was booked to perform, in Tanzania.

Kizz Daniel was arrested on Monday after he failed to show up at his concert at the Warehouse, Old Next door Arena, Tanzania. The organizers of the Summer Amplified Show in Tanzania arrested Kizz Daniel for failing to perform at the well-publicized show on Sunday night.

‘The Citizen’, a Tanzania publication, said that the singer failed to show up at the Summer Amplified concert at the Warehouse Arena (formerly Next Door Arena) in Dar es Salaam. And the singer’s absence angered fans who came to see him perform, causing them to thrash the show’s venue.

Fans reportedly paid entry fees that ranged from Sh50,000 to Sh20 million for an event that featured Top musical band, Str8up.

Speaking on Instagram live with Daddy Freeze, the promoter identified simply as Steven, said the ‘Buga’ crooner refused to perform because his gold chain in his luggage was missing. According to him, the airline did not bring Kizz Daniel’s bag and he refused to wear any other thing to perform.

The show promoter felt bad that Kizz Daniel, who was booked for $60,000, opted out of the show because the airline he flew with did not bring all his baggage.

He also revealed that he spent nothing less than $300,000 on the show because it was a premium event, while lamenting the flimsy reason the singer gave after he failed to perform. These reasons, according to the promoter, was why he got Kizz Daniel arrested.

The Tanzania police authorities however released the Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel, hours after he was detained. He was detained at the Oysterbay Police Station under tight security.

The Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed his release on Twitter Monday night.

