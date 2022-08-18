Estinian government offices and companies have been hit by a wave of cyber attacks that came shortly after the country removed a Soviet memorial.

The country was subjected to the most extensive cyber attacks since 2007 on Wednesday; State Secretary for IT Infrastructure Luukas Kristjan Ilves tweeted on Thursday.

However, he said the denial-of-service attacks were ineffective and went largely unnoticed.

The Russian hacker group Killnet reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Denial-of-service attacks usually mean a server is inaccessible or barely accessible, due to an artificial surge in demand.

According to the government, the websites were functioning throughout the day with “minor exceptions.’’

“E-Estonia is up and running,’’ Ilvey wrote, as the country has named itself, seen as a pioneer of digitisation in Europe.

Its roughly 1.3 million citizens can complete almost all administrative procedures over the Internet.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Estonia had a Soviet tank monument dismantled near the Estonian-Russian border town of Narva and moved to a museum.

A large Russian minority lives in the Baltic state.