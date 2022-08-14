.

By Biodun Busari

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu’s special counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor has demanded that the federal government should reverse the proscription of the group.

He also asked that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration should release Kanu since Abia High Court has ruled in his favour.

In September 2017, the president designated the separatist group an outlawed organisation. The security operatives also invaded Kanu’s house in Afaraukwu which led to his escape in which some are feared dead.

However, Justice Benson Anya of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia state, ruled that the federal government should release Kanu and compensate him.

Kanu has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, and has been facing charges at Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice Binta Nyako.

On Sunday morning, Ejimakor wrote on his Twitter page on both Kanu and his separatist group.

He said: “When you declared a group that represents millions a terrorist group and every nation in the world disagreed with you, reverse it. When you renditioned and detained a man just because he’s gutsy and Abia High Court and United Nations disagreed with you, release him. Yes FreeMNK now.”

Speaking to Ejimakor on his call on the government, he insisted that, “It is manifest injustice for the Abuja court to have ignored the Umuahia judgment and still hold that Kanu jumped bail.

“It means that the Nigerian government which forced Kanu out of Nigeria is judicially allowed to benefit from its own wrong of compelling him to flee from Nigeria. This cannot happen elsewhere except in Nigeria.”

