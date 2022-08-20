By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested a notorious bandit, Yusuf Monore, and recovered 2 AK 47/ 49 rifles with 5 rounds of live ammunition from him.

DSP Muhammad Jalige, the spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, said on Saturday that on the 18th August, 2022 at about 1150 hours crack Police Operatives of Operation Restore Peace at Galadimawa axis, acting on credible intelligence dislodged an identified kidnappers den at Galadimawa forest.

According to him,” the fierce encounter saw the doggedness of the Operatives met with stiff resistance from the hoodlums who at the end succumbed to the professional power of the Operatives, and scampered deeper into the forest with varying degrees of bullet injuries.”

“However, the brave Operatives succeeded in arresting one of the bandits named Yusuf Monore ‘M’ 20 years with 2 nos of AK 47/49 rifles, with five rounds of live 7.62 X 39mm ammunition. Other recovered items include; three Techno phone handsets and a torch.”

“The Suspect is currently undergoing thorough investigation as Operatives are still on aggressive pursuit of his criminals cohorts.”

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Yekini Ayoku psc (+), mni while commending the gallantry exhibited by the Officers who partook in the operation, has assured of deepening the existing robust synergy and collaborative engagement between the security forces in the State as we remain resolute and focused on exterminating the enemies of our collective security.”

“The CP equally charged the law abiding citizens and residents of the state to always be vigilant and promptly report all suspicious characters to security agencies, while assuring them of the confidentiality of all sources of information,” he said.

