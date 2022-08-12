By Vincent Ujumadu

LOBBY for the replacement of the chairman of Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State, Mr. Mbazuluike Iloka who was removed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo over the allegation that he had a hand in the death of his wife, has begun.

Iloka was among the 21 local government transition chairmen Governor Chukwuma Soludo appointed last week.

In a letter removing Iloka from office, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Collins Nwabunwanne, directed Iloka to hand over to the head of local government administration on Friday to avoid interfering in investigation.

The Commissioner’s letter read: “Following the sad news of the death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on 7th August 2022, there have been a massive outcry over the circumstances leading to her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you step aside to allow unfettered investigation and justice.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration, not later than 12th August 2022, until further notice”.

It was gathered that many stakeholders in Nnewi, including those who are not members of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, have been calling top government officials to be considered as replacement for the suspended chairman.

Details of what caused the death of Iloka’s wife were still sketchy, although some people in Nnewi said the marriage of the couple had had records of domestic violence.

According to some of the people close to the family, there were marks on the body of the late Mrs. Chidiebere Iloka which were likely to have been caused by violent attack.

