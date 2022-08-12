By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Anambra State government has suspended the Nnewi North Local Government Transition Committee Chairman, Hon Mbazulike Iloka, who is popularly known as Mba Mba, circumstances of his wife’s death last Sunday.

Iloka who had arranged to meet with the staff of the Local Government on Tuesday after a get together party, had to put off the party and the familiarization with the council staff following the death of his wife.

Hon. Iloka’s wife, Chidiebere, was said to have slumped and died on Sunday morning, after serving her husband breakfast, but rumours following the alleged outcry by people attracted government attention leading to his suspension by the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affair, Tony Collins Nwabunwanne of Iloka.

However, Vanguard gathered that Iloka popularly known as Mba Mba, may be a victim of a disagreement with his former sponsors he left to work for an APGA senatorial candidate in the state.

A reliable source who pleaded anonymity said, “The suspended transition Chairman, may just be a victim of pure Nnewi politicians, businessmen and industrialists he worked for before they parted ways in an unceremonious circumstances.

“Nnewi politics you know is very strong and the people involved in that tussle are all billionaires, Iloka is trapped in the center of the politics that is leading to who becomes the senator to represent Anambra South, the death of Iloka’s wife is just an unfortunate incident that the person who is spreading the news or outcry has cashed in on.”

Iloka is said to have the capacity to deliver Nnewi North Council Area and his defection to APGA and appointment as Transition Chairman was specifically for that task, and the former party he worked for and delivered is allegedly threatened.

However, Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affair, Nwabunwanne, in his suspension letter to Iloka, asked him to hand over to the head of Local Government administration, to avoid interfering in investigation.

The letter reads: “Following the sad news of the death of your wife, late Mrs Chidiebere Iloka on 7th August 2022, there have been a massive outcry over the circumstances leading to her death, including alleged possible homicide.

“While you are presumed innocent until the completion of investigations, it has become imperative that you step aside to allow unfettered investigation and justice.

“Consequently, you are directed to step aside and to hand over the affairs of the local government to the head of local government administration, not later that 12th August 2022, until further notice. Commissioner for local government , Chieftaincy and community affairs.”

Iloka has only recently been appointed Chairman of the local government, he has only been in office for about a week before his eventual removal.

RELATED NEWS