By Ndahi Marama

Armed security personnel suspected to be policemen on Thursday morning invaded and took over the New Nigeria Peoples Party Secretariat in Maiduguri, Borno state capital few days to unveiling of the State Office located around Abbaganaram ward of the metropolis.

Trouble started on Wednesday as sources said, the leadership of the party hired some labourers to paint the new secretariat ahead of the NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s visit scheduled for the next few days to unveil the secretariat, and after the work done, some hoodlums suspected to be opposition/political thugs invaded the Secretariat and pasted various posters of their candidates at strategic locations in the premises.

This did not go down well for the NNPP supporters which led to a fight.

Another Source said, the NNPP secretariat is located at a residential area of the metropolis, which led to officials of the Urban Planning Development Committee seal it after serving them with a ‘stop notice’.

Confirming the development in a telephone call, the NNPP leader and senatorial Candidate Borno Central, Hon Mohammed Attom said, the “Secretariat which is about to be commissioned next week by the national leader and Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has been taken over and remain sealed by armed policemen with no any reason.”

He added that, apart from taken over the new secretariat, the police arrested him and took him to the State Police Command in Maiduguri this morning.

“Yes I can confirm to you that, I have been arrested by the police this morning Thursday. Currently I am at the Borno State Police Command, and very soon, I was told that my phone will be seized from me.

“I took this opportunity to inform you the situation we are right now, and please help us tell the world what is happening to NNPP Secretariat and my humble self.

“I suspect that this is not ordinarily, but the handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum”. Attom lamented.

But in a swift reaction, the Chairman of the ruling APC in the state, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori dismissed claim by Hon Attom that APC was behind sealing of the NNPP Secretariat or arrest of any of its member by the Police.

“I want to inform you that, APC in Borno is not connected to a sealing of NNPP Secretariat as alleged by Hon Attom.

“I am just hearing this from you, and if Hon Attom was arrested and now in police custody, they should try and sort out their problem or misunderstanding with the police, but not to drag our great party, APC into it.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sani Shatambaya said, he was not aware of the incident, even as the Police Commissioner, CP Abdul Umar did not reply a text message sent to him by our Correspondent at press time.

