Prof. Charles Dokubo

A former Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo, is dead.

According to reports, Dokubo, 70, died at a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday night.

The professor of strategy was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on March 23, 1952.

His primary and secondary school education were all in Abonnema.

He did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire.

From 1978-1980, Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough, where he undertook a course in modern History and politics and was awarded a BA [Hons.]

He completed his Masters Degree in Peace Studies, before continuing his doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and its control.

