By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A couple that allegedly attacked Cross River state Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo are currently cooling their heels at the Headquarters of the command over the assault which landed her in the Navy hospital , Calabar .

The incident Vanguard gathered happened at 39 Nsefik Layout , Calabar Municipal LGA , Cross River ,which also happens to be the residence of the PPRO , SP Irene Ugbo and her alleged attackers were the wife of her landlord’s younger brother and later her husband.

Findings from Vanguard showed that there had been altercations in the past against ,SP Irene Ugbo but she managed the situation by not reacting until Friday morning when the usual ranting took an ugly twist resulting into an assault with series of injuries to her face , her eyes her knees , and other parts of her body.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said it was an unfortunate situation because the couple went too far adding that no matter what, it was a situation that could have been handled amicably.

“There is a dog in the compound but belongs to another tenant ( not the PPRO, SP Ugbo) , there has been series of theft , car battery theft , petty stealing in the area.

But since the tenant brought the dog , there has been no such occurrence , so many people in the compound feed the dog Including the victim.

“They started throwing tantrums since last night because the dog injured their visitor , they started making trouble since Thursday night when the incident happened.

“When the matter started , she was calm and never responded to what they were until they started shouting saying she is the one who usually feed the dog to have the strength to injure somebody.

“So this morning as she was about going out , the wife of the landlord’s younger brother stopped her and altercations ensued , and SP Ugbo was thoroughly assaulted with injuries to the face , eyes and knees,” the source said.

When contacted , the Deputy PRO, DSP Igri Ewa confirmed the incident to Vanguard stressing that it was quite an unfortunate incident.

He said : The attack on SP Irene Ugbo was unprovoked and uncalled for , but will shall allow the law to take it’s course.

“The matter has also been reported to the highest authority in the Police Force , and we want the public to know that no stone shall be left unturned in this matter,” Igri said .

He also confirmed that the alleged suspect who attacked the PPRO , identified as , Mr Effiom Nsefik and the wife were now in their custody.

