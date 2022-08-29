.

By Joseph Erunke

There has been carnival like-jubilation in Akokwa and the entire Ideato North and South Federal Constituency following the judgment of the Federal High Court in Owerri, declaring Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as the validly nominated candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the House of Representatives election.

The heavy downpour in the area did not stop the youths of the constituency from coming out to march in celebration of the judicial victory.

The youth who described the judgment as being in line with the wishes of the people,said the heavy rain was divine as according to them, God used it to “wash away impunity and backwardness from the land.”

To this end,they resolved to organize a grand reception for their son whom they said they were “well pleased with.”

The jubilant youths vowed that they will make a declaration for Ugochinyere’s election, “showing the world that Ideato nation is united behind Ikenga for House of Representatives.”

Recall that in a judgment, Justice Mabel T. Segun-Bello had declared that the Owerri venue of the Primary election where PDP simultaneously held all legislative election primaries was valid and in compliance with the law.

