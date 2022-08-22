Twenty-five years old Joy Ashionye Ugboh who represented Kwale beat 33 other finalists to emerge as the 5th Deltan Queen 2022 and will officially represent Nigeria at the 2023 Miss United Continent Pageant in Ecuador.

Joy Ashionye hails from Ulogwe-Isumpe in Ndowka West Local government Area of Delta state. A certified science laboratory technologist from Delta state polytechnic Ozoro and also a teacher in training from Delta State University, Abraka.

Other winners of the Pageantry in Delta state are The 2022 Deltan Queen Ambassador; Otobo Henrietta, Dafetta Obruche, and Odinde Nathalie.

Speaking, the CEO, Miss Iviero Jane Okiemute, noted that the pageant promotes the best candidate and is endorsed by the Delta state ministry of Culture and Tourism.

“The Deltan Queen pageant is a prestigious pageant event that celebrates the girl-child in the state and crowns the most worthy female icon as its queen.

“As an organisation with clear objective and passion to celebrate emerging leaders, we are hopeful that the new winners will make positive impact in the society”.

