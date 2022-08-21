The ex-British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said that Anthony Joshua is now a businessman and no more a fighter, following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Oleksandr Usyk out boxed Anthony Joshua to retain his IBF, IBO, WBA (Super) and WBO titles in a split decision on Saturday.

The Judges scored the fight 115-113 to Joshua, 115-113 to Usyk and 116-112 to Usyk.

Reacting to the outcome, Oboh, a former British and Commonwealth games champion, said: “I want to use this opportunity to send my sympathy to our own Anthony Joshua for his second defeat in the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

“Anthony Joshua, by this defeat, made the old British saying second time lucky not to materialise. I think he, Joshua, should retire now because the spirit of fear has entered him.

“He is now more a businessman than a profession al boxer.

“And I want to use this opportunity as well to congratulate Oleksandr Usyk for his fantastic victory over Joshua.

“To be honest, the prayers of the needy in his county that he as being helping has given him the wining grace because God loves cheerful and wise giver, which Uysk is.”

