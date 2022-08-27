By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra State, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has said the crusade bid to hold tomorrow Sunday August 28, 2022, in Jos, will be filled with explosive miracles that will be mind blowing.

The popular Prophet nicknamed ‘Ndaboski Bahose and Liquid Metal’, who landed in Jos Friday, with heavy security and show of presence, promised his fans and the people of Plateau State that God will settle their case.

“Miracle galore, come and see what God will do”, he said.

Reports had earlier said that this is the first time the prophet will be holding a crusade in Nigeria and Jos is blessed to be the City to host the prophet courtesy of a Jos billionaire businessman, Amb. Nelson Mkparu, manufacturer of the only indigenous PVC Pipes and Boreholes in Nigeria.

Mkparu had stressed that it is part of NELMACO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), to the Plateau citizens, adding that it took God’s intervention for the man of God to accept to hold a crusade in Jos after persuading him for almost two years.

However, the crusade according to the Prophet, apart from miracles, will usher in a new vista of spiritual, moral, physical, material, political and economic transformation for the State and by implication the country at large.

Odumeje’s remarks: “There’s a move of God sweeping across the earth like never before. There’s a yearning for the sons of God to reach the poor, the sick, the broken, the needy and the likes. The kingdom of God has come to Plateau and gospel of Jesus will be preached, not with flowery words but backed by the Spirit of God by the demonstration of power.”

The crusade will be transmitted in real-time through live streaming on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Odumeje’s crew said it has been recording testimonies of numerous miracles occurring in the Church programmes, with multitudes accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, and many others receiving miracles of healing of diseases, deliverance from evil afflictions and supply of needs, among others.

“The programmes will afford participants the opportunity of listening to good songs rendered by different music groups. It will also offer an opportunity for people to share testimonies of many of the incredible instant miracles that took place during the events”, our correspondent gathered.

Odumeje had severally referred to himself as ‘Indaboski Bahose’, ‘the lion himself’, ‘the fighter’, ‘the war’, ‘the liquid metal’, ‘lebadu’, ‘seplae’, ‘lamonde’, and ‘Radical prophet’.

Our correspondent however reports that a humongous amount has been spent by NELMACO Group to ensure the success of the Crusade.

