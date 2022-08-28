By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Super Eagles star, Joseph Aribo was a stand-out performer for Southampton as they succumbed to a slim 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at the St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Aribo produced a fine performance as the Nigerian mildfielder was a constant threat to the Red Devils’ defence all through the game.

Manchester United rode their luck at times, with goalkeeper David de Gea making a fine save from Joe Aribo’s header. David de Gea produced a superb save to deny Aribo in the 66th minute in what would have turned the game around and Aribo’s second goal of the EPL season.

Southampton got furious as they were not awarded a penalty when they appealed for handball against Scott McTominay.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Brazil midfielder Lyanco in the 88th minute.

He has scored one goal in four league appearances for the Saints this season.

Bruno Fernandes scored the winning goal for the visitors five minutes before the hour mark as United recorded consecutive wins for the first time since February and ended a dismal sequence of seven straight Premier League away defeats with the narrow win at the South Coast.

Southampton next English premier league fixture is on Tuesday against Chelsea.

RELATED NEWS