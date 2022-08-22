Michael Baiye who is known by his stage name “Jbwai” is a Toronto based Cameroonian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, born on September 28th, 1993 in Kumba,a prominent town in the southwest region of English speaking Cameroon, the town is known for its vibrant business and entertainment atmosphere, the town is popularly known in Cameroon as K TOWN . Growing up in such town you will train yourself how to become a man streetwise in other to survive.

Michael did his primary education at the diligent bilingual academy in Kumba, after obtaining his common entrance and first school leaving certificate he move to CCAS Kumba where he did his secondary and high school, he gainned admission into the university of Buea and later traveled to Canada for further studies where he studied computer science and specialize in computer maintenance and networking, after graduating, he took courses in sound engineering, sound design,and music production.

Jbwai has in recent years gained recognitions in Africa and in Nigeria with songs like busy body and Imani which actually went viral some years back, he recently released a body of work which also features an Nigerian female star “Waje” on a song titled “Into you”, his new EP “Certified” which was released on Friday 19th of August 2022 has somehow found its way to the heart of music consumers and industry heavy weights in the Nigerian music industry with the success of “Kalamity” the hit single from the body of work making it to the Nigerian music chart on iTunes and gaining over 100,000 plays on audiomack.

Indeed with this result and success Jbwai has been seen trending massively on Twitter in Nigeria with fans singing his praises and congratulating him. He somehow becomes the first Cameroon musician to invade the Nigerian iTunes chart with kalamity making it to the top 10 spot on iTunes.

