By Cynthia Alo

The Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN, in collaboration with Parthian Partners and GBFoods, has announced the kick off of its annual program, Venture in Management Program (ViMP), targeted at training National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members on entrepreneurial skills .

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Executive Director, JAN, Foluso Gbadamosi, said the skills will enable the youths thrive in a global economy while transforming them to become conscientious global citizens.

He said, “The ViMP is a week-long program hosted in Lagos Business School and is designed to prepare and equip 100 rigorously selected members of the National Youth Service Corps with skills that will enable them to thrive in a global economy while transforming them to become conscientious global citizens.’’

‘‘Our ultimate goal is to prepare NYSC members and recent graduates for the world of business as managers and entrepreneurs.’’

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Parthian Partners, Mr. Oluseye Olusoga, said: “Parthian Partners has a longstanding commitment to human and talent development, particularly for the next generation of nation leaders.’’

On his part, Country Manager, GB Foods, Mr. Vincent Egbe, said, “Developing Leaders is at the core of our philosophy and not just being leaders at culinary solutions or being leadership brands but also developing leaders who are the future.’’

RELATED NEWS