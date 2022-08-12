.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has charged Nigerian youths to participate actively in politics as a means of safeguarding their future.

He said in a statement that a political culture that encourages youths to be used as thugs is unhelpful to their future “in a highly-competitive world”.

He noted that as leaders of tomorrow, the youths need to assert themselves on the democratic space, as key stakeholders in accountable governance”.

The International Youth Day, established by the UN general assembly is celebrated every year on 12th of August. The purpose is to bring issues surrounding today’s youth to light and celebrate the contributions and achievements of youth all over the globe.

The theme of this year’s International Youth Day is “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”. Intergenerational Solidarity refers to the unity and respect between different age groups and generations.

