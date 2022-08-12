As the world, on Friday marked the International Youth Day, Oando Plc, leading energy solution provider, has felicitated with Nigerian youths, saying they are made for great exploits and therefore should not be weighed down by current challenges.

The company, which took to its various social media platforms to mark the day, said the laudable performance of the Nigerian contingent to the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Britain, indicated how the youths can rise up to any occasion, even at global level.

It therefore urged them to see themselves as capable of squaring up with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

“Today, we celebrate the Nigerian youth, and their audacity to break records. They are made of vision and ambition; they are the Nigerian youth. We celebrate their vigour, strength and fearlessness.

They are made of grit and will, they are the Nigerian youth. They are made of resilience and dedication; they are the Nigerian Youth.

Today, we celebrate YOU(th).”

The company accompanied its message with pictures of victorious Nigerian athletes at the Games.

The International Youth Day is commemorated every year on 12 August, bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrating the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

The day also amplifies the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and leave no one behind.

The theme for this year’s event is “Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.”

The oil firm in the past has been identified with the youth as it has encouraged them in several capacity through education and empowerment.

