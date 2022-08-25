By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Afrobeats singers, Micheal Adebayo, aka ‘Ruger’ and Daniel Benson, popularly known as ‘BNXN aka Buju’ have re-ignited their feud and battle for dominance.

Recall that the feud started last month when Ruger made an egoistic statement about being a better singer than BNXN when replying to a fan who told him BNXN was bigger than him.

BNXN asked fans to anticipate his new album, saying “Talk is better with music. Bad Since’97 August 🤞🏽”

Following the release on Thursday, 25th August 2022, BNXN took to Twitter to tweet a celebratory post, sharing a screenshot of his latest album “Bad Since 97” which is currently number one on Nigeria’s Apple Music Album Chart.

In the post, BNXN used the caption “What if I, What if I, What if I…COOOKKKK” which is likely a derivation of Ruger’s hit single ‘Girlfriend’.



In an unexpected reply, Ruger tweeted “Get a solo hit then talk to me fatty bum bum” in an open attack at BNXN.

However, Buju fired back saying the success of his project is more important to him than the hits.

He said, “The project will ALWAYS be more important than the hit! Look at Burna Boy! That’s my yardstick , you think I wanna blow with 1/2 songs and I no fit come back ?? When he was dropping you didn’t call those songs hits

BNXN released his sophomore EP titled ‘Bad Since 97’ on Thursday, 25th August 2022,

It follows his 2021 debut EP “Sorry I’m Late” which also sits No.20 on Nigeria’s A

pple Music Album Chart.

How the fight started

The fight started last month after Ruger tweeted about being

"Talk is better with music.a better singer than BNXN which was a reply to a fan who thinks otherwise.

“I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud to go on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?” the tweet read.”

BNXN asked fans to anticipate his new album in August, sayingback then but you see now?"

