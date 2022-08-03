By Chinedu Adonu

A retired deputy superintendent of Police, Lawrence Mamah, who was brutalised by soldiers deployed to Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu to enforce curfew, has called for calm in the state.



The DSP, who is also the President General of Imufu Town Union, in the council area, disclosed that the appropriate authority has taken care of the situation, stressing that there is no cause for alarm.



It will be recalled that the DSP was reported to be lying critically ill, following injuries he sustained when he was brutalized by soldiers deployed to enforce curfew in the area.



Putting the story straight, the DSP said, he had a minor encounter with soldiers and was beaten without knowing his status.

