Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has congratulated the people of Mbaise on the Iri ji Mbaise festival, wishing them a bountiful harvest.

Uzodimma who used the occasion to reiterate his commitment to the infrastructural development of Mbaise, says Mbaise is of paramount importance to the industrialisation drive of his administration.

He said, “On this auspicious occasion of Iri ji Mbaise, I felicitate with the good people of Mbaise Nation (Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihite) at home and in diaspora as I bring goodwill message in solidarity.

“The development of Mbaise, as well as other component parts of our dear Imo State, is of paramount importance to our industrialization drive and with the recently flagged-off construction of Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road, we are on course towards the actualization of this.

“While I pray that this year’s Iri ji Mbaise Festival shall guarantee bountiful harvest, I reassure you of the completion of this all-important road project, other projects in Mbaise Nation and across the State within record time.

“Congratulations to the good people of Mbaise,” The Governor said.

