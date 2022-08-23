.

By Cynthia Alo &Joseph Oso

Fintech firm, Branch international incorporation, has introduced new investment options on its Branch, a financial app, to strengthen the financial growth of its users.

The firm noted that henceforth, users who choose between the app’s fixed and flexi investment options are guaranteed between 15-20 percent interest if they leave their investment funds untouched for up to a year.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of Branch Nigeria, Adedayo Ademola, disclosed this during a virtual press conference where she announced the transformation of Branch to a full financial service digital bank.

“Both the Flexi and Fixed investments are effective ways for users to put their money to work and potentially build wealth. It allows their money to outpace inflation and increase in value primarily due to the power of compounding. By compounding, users can earn a sizable profit while beating the fluctuating value of the naira. Also, the return on investments serves as a source of regular extra income for day-to-day living and can be reinvested to further grow (or compound) your wealth.”

Ademola, said ‘’the update reflects the organization’s mission and commitment in delivering innovative technology and user-friendly mobile services, which will open new channels for personal empowerment and financial growth’’.

She also noted that Branch recently recorded one of the highest ROIs in the country and will continue to ensure that users receive excellent services to build capital and save for the future.

“Since its start in Nigeria, Branch has processed over six million loans. With the company’s transition to a full-service digital bank in Nigeria, Branch is delivering on its mission to build customer-first financial products for people globally.

