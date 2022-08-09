By Adeola Badru

Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN) is set to host a symposium to mark international youth day.

This day, according to a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, will also double as the launch of activities towards hosting the 3rd National Conference on Adolescent and Youth Health and Development, EKO 2023, scheduled to hold in Lagos in August of 2023. The symposium will hold at the Zone Conference Centre, Gbagada, Lagos State, Nigeria, on August 12, 2022.

Speaking on the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Science, Ondo State and SAYPHIN National President, Professor Adesegun Fatusi said: “To grow and develop in good health, young people need information, opportunities to develop life skills; health services that are acceptable and supportive environments.”

“This symposium aims to draw global and local attention to issues concerning the development of young people, bringing a significant number of stakeholders together to address key issues regarding the health and development of adolescents and youth in Nigeria.”

Also speaking on the event, Professor of Public Health at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and the Chair of the local organizing committee of the 2023 conference, Professor Kofoworola Odeyemi, said: “We must invest in the development and implementation of strategies that drive innovation for young people’s development. Therefore, the theme for this year’s International Youth day is apt in focusing on the need for action across and between generations to ensure no one is left behind”.

The symposium will unveil the official logo of the EKO 2023 conference and announce the winning designer of the logo contest. It will also host the launching of the official conference website and feature a panel discussion on the topic “Achieving Vision 2030: Driving Innovation for Adolescents and Youth Health.”

In addition, it will feature experts from fields of innovation and technology, development and inclusion, health and policy with active youth engagements.

Celebrated on August 12 every year, the United Nations International Youth Day is observed to draw attention to the issues surrounding youth development and their potential.

With the theme for the 2022 Youth Day 2022 as Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages, we hope to move a step closer to leveraging the potential of young people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SAYPHIN is a multidisciplinary non-governmental organization with a broad focus on adolescent and young people’s health. It is a platform aiming to improve the health, optimal use of resources, opportunities and development of adolescents and young people. SAYPHIN advocates and supports fostering an environment that is friendly to young people, supportive of their optimal health and development, and promotes their dignity, competencies and capacities, confidence, character, and active involvement in the national health and development agenda.

