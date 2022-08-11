By Chris Onuoha

In commemoration of the International Youth Day 2022, the president of Vigour Youths Network, Prince Justice has charged the youths in Nigeria to embrace a robust intergenerational banding with the older demography to achieve a better and positive strength in unison.

Speaking at a conference to mark the occasion, Justice noted that youths can foster solidarity with the elderly in the society to complement each other’s strength in decision taking, such as voting the right person in office.

“We can foster intergenerational solidarity by acknowledging the strength and weaknesses of the different generations or age groups and tapping from the strength of each group,” Justice said.

Justice expressed that by doing so, the strength of one group will compensate for the weakness of the other.

“For example, the youths have physical strength and new ideas, but they may be over-exuberant. The older people, in the other hand, have experience, and this experience, if tapped, can moderate the youths. This is a way in which intergenerational solidarity can produce a win-win situation for the society,” he noted.

He charged the Nigeria youths to look at the candidates and check what they say they want to do and also check their antecedents in the past and those things that are youth friendly.

“Youths should vote for person they feel who will protect the interests of the nation. Any policy that is not favorable to the national interest should be reject. I urge the youths to vote accordingly.”

