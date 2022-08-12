In commemoration of the International Youth Day 2022, the Deputy National Women Leader of the All Progressives Party, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim Abubakar, has urged Nigerian youth to be champions of democracy and good governance.

Speaking to the media in Abuja, Zainab Ibrahim noted that everyday is youth day, and they should always be willing and ready to celebrate themselves for their conquests, successes, and ability to thrive and overcome challenges.

“Everyday is youth day in Nigeria and every Nigerian youth should celebrate and be proud of one another. Continue to be proactive and serve as good ambassadors of your fatherland, do not allow yourselves to be used for political thuggery and electoral violence, instead, serve as agents and champions of good governance in Nigeria,” she said.

She advised the youth to collect their voters’ card and encourage the people around them to do so.

“In 2023, you will determine your next leader, go and collect your PVC and ensure you vote wisely, vote APC. Ensure everyone around you pick up their PVC and keep them in a safe place ahead of the next general elections,” she added.

She commends the National Women and Youth Leader for good leadership since taking up the mantra to serve the people,

“I want to commend my able sister, my leader, the national women leader, Dr Betta Edu, and the indefatigable Dayo Israel, national youth leader of our great party, for their good job and for looking after the affairs of our great party, keep up with the great service of representing the youth,” she concluded.

