By Chris Onuoha

International model and actress, Allyssa Anderson, has released new stunning pictures of herself alongside an astonishing Vixen Swim wear.

The screen goddess, Anderson was a star cynosure as she played a lead role in the new reality show ‘The One that Got Away.’

The US based actress, Allyssa unveiled a new sultry photos of herself to give her fans a wow mouth gap as she has remain sizzlingly hot both on and outside of the screen.

The Amazon prime video “The One That Got Away” features six people hoping to find love as one by one, people from their past are brought on to date them. If it doesn’t work out, the arrivals are at risk of getting sent back and replaced by someone new.

Allyssa is the star of the show, stirring things up with all the fun, laughter and of course, thrilling drama.

The confident diva, Allyssa Anderson is clearly not afraid to play by her own rules, as evidenced by her constant melt downs, hilariously blunt one-liners, and scandalous flirting with another cast mate’s arrival. “I’m here for love and I’m not going to not take risks in order to get what I really want,” Allyssa said in an interview.

RELATED NEWS