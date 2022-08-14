THE Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, has called on the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to uphold the interim court injunction that restrained it and its agents from changing the Board of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) until the determination of the court case.

The National President of CDHR, Dr. Kehinde Prince Taiga, made the call in Warri, Delta State in reaction to the issues between BEDC , BPE and NERC.

Addressing newsmen at the CDHR office in the oil city, Dr. Taiga explained that there can be hardship which electricity consumers would face which can cause epileptic power supply, if such confusion exists in the running of the Disco.

According to him, two Boards cannot be running the affairs of BEDC. The CDHR National President appealed to NERC and BPE to obey the subsisting court order and allow the legal management of BEDC, headed by Mrs Funke Osibodu to continue its operation pending the determination of the court case.

Speaking further on the imbroglio, Dr. Taiga remarked that when two elephants fight, it is the grass that will suffer.

The Federal High Court Abuja Division had recently issued an order of interim injunction dated 18th June, 2022 restraining Fidelity Bank, its agents or privies from altering the Board composition of BEDC pending the hearing and determination of the matter before the honorable court.

RELATED NEWS