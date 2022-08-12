At a time the youths seem to be shortchanged or better used as decorative accessories, Engr. Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor has reminded Abia youths that they are entitled to a fair share of benefits and obligations as bonafide members of the society.

In a message to commemorate this year’s INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY; foremost Industrialist and member of the “youth department”, Engr. Nwafor has charged the youths to be awakened to full consciousness as they are “endowed with sought – after potentials that should put them at positions of strength and not weakness as some of them erroneously believe”.

Appraising the theme of this year’s celebration, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages”; Nana said, “the society is simply asking Each One to Aid One, a kind of community living where we eschew violence, reduce conflicts while helping each other when needed”.

The Founder of Each One Aid One Foundation charged the youths to be weary of any engagement that reduces their worth as noble champions or deprives them of their benefits. The society, Nana noted, is encouraged to pursue family solidarity in favour of the youths.

The Guber Candidate of the fastest growing political party in Abia State could not hide his excitement as the theme’s message is revealing to the youths that they are not bootlickers, crumb eaters, decorative accessories, thugs, never – do – wells or second fiddles. The youths, Nana reiterated must begin now to interrogate the system, ask questions, provoke thoughts and take their pride of place.

Nana while congratulating Abia Youths on this auspicious occasion, assured the youths that he will continue to, “pursue ideals that promote enduring, long lasting, supportable and intergenerational solidarity. This approach, Engr. Nwafor restated, informed his decision over the years; through Each One Aid One Foundation, to offer lifeline to young entrepreneurs; support their education and the recent initiative of training a total of 100,000 youths in diverse skills in four phases, with the first phase of 5,000 commencing August 16, 2022.

