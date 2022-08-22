…Strides in Ayede- Ogbese, enviable- Oba Abolarin

Pic of the the Orangun of Oke Ila-Orangun, Oba Adedokun Abolarin during the international youth day celebration in Ayede Ogbese,Ondo state

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A prominent traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Alayede of Ayede Ogbese, Oba Ajibola Oluyede, has advised the Nigerian youths to stopped being used as cannon folders during elections by irresponsible political opportunists.

Oba Oluyede gave the advice while speaking at the 2022 international Youth Day convention and the launch of the Ayede Ogbese Youth Vanguard, in Ayede Ogbese, in Ondo North area of the state.

According to him” Unfortunately, until recently, the repressive political and security system had kept the young people from really fulfilling their potentials. Years of military rule by uneducated and visionless leaders have impaired the potential that the youth should provide for Nigeria”.

“However, it appears that the time for the liberty of the youths in Nigeria has come. Technology in the new Information and communication age, has set the minds of young people free and with access to new knowledge and learning, many have brought innovation into play and created success stories that the country can be proud of”.

“Nollywood and Afrobeats present examples of what young people are capable of doing when properly motivated and guided. We have also seen financial successes by young people such as in Fintech company, Paystack, created by two young Nigerians, which was recently bought from them by another company for $200 million”.

“The Nigerian economy, despite its mediocre management, continues to be the leading economy in Africa with the potential to be a world leader. Yet, young people in Nigeria still operate in ignorance and allow themselves to be used as cannon fodder by irresponsible political opportunists who recruit them into armed militia and use them to destabilize the country”.

The Ayede Ogbese Youth Vanguard is set up as a platform for partnership between the youths in the kingdom and the administration of the kingdom.

“The idea that youths are meant to be antagonistic towards authority and orderliness is another of the many lies used by opportunists to obstruct progress.

“Ayede Ogbese youths are not antagonistic to the traditional authority or the vision currently being pursued for the development of the kingdom by the Monarchy”.

“The Ayede Ogbese Youth Vanguard (AOYV) is evidence of this. It is a brand new organization recently introduced to the youths and yet, the vision, as articulated by its midwives, has excited the entire youth population who desire a positive change in the kingdom.

“The Monarchy in Ayede Ogbese believes that its mission is to ensure that the youths of the kingdom achieve their potentials and become assets and pillars of the society in their own rights”.

“This association is therefore a joint initiative of the monarchy and the leaders of the youth associations in the kingdom”.

“The young people in Ayede Ogbese had hitherto fragmented into ethnic and religious groupings, creating unnecessary tensions and an atmosphere of unhealthy competition.

“The Youth Vanguard will work in accordance and cooperation with the United Nations 2030 Youth Strategy, which recognizes that “the central aspect of Security Council Resolutions 2250 (2015) and 2419 (2018), [is the acknowledgement] that young people play an important and positive role in the realization of sustainable development, in the prevention of crises and in the advancement of peace”.

“The Monarchy in Ayede Ogbese similarly recognizes and accepts that the youth have important roles to play in the realization of sustainable development, prevention of crisis and advancement of peace”.

“At no other time in the history of our country, Nigeria, have the young people been more needed to play these roles. Nigeria is currently besieged from within and without by various types of security threats that could explode into major civil wars that in turn would impede any economic growth.

” Our youths must be engaged now to understand what is at stake and how their future in a peaceful and prospering society can be safeguarded now”.

“The Youth Vanguard will work with existing organs of government (at all levels) and civil society to achieve set objectives in security, environmental protection, commerce and industry, fundamental human rights, education, etc”.

“I am very optimistic about the future of this country and our kingdom because of the innate qualities of the Nigerian youth. A lot of negative stereotypes have been developed but it is clear to me that good leadership, guidance and education is what our youth need to show their true colors of greatness.

“The Ayede Ogbese Youth Vanguard will lead the way in helping Nigeria’s youth break the limitations and restrictions circumstances had placed on them”.

The Royal father of the day and chairman of the occasion, the Orangun of Oke Ila-Orangun, Oba Adedokun Abolarin described the monarch and wife, Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede as worthy and distinguished leaders.

Oba Abolarin said that he was fascinated by their developmental strides in Ayede Ogbese community, Ondo State and vowed to emulate and replicate same in his kingdom at Ila-Orangun.

Oba Adedokun Abolarin who was the Royal Father and Chairman of occasion at the 2022 International Youth Day Convention, lauded the Monarch and his Queen for their vision and myriad philanthropic gestures in Ayede Ogbese, describing them as shinning lights to the community.

According to him, in just months into their reign, “the positive impact of Oba Oluyede and his Olori Olufunmilayo, has been generally acknowledged and commended in and outside Nigeria.

Delivering a keynote address at the inauguration of the youth vanguard, Head of Department, Faculty of Law, Ekiti State University and Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, Dr. Michael Afolayan, said that the future ” dwell richly on the youths.

