By Frank Okeke

The treatment of dengue virus fever

Hahnemann, the founder of the Homeopathic system of medicine lived from 1755 to 1843. He discovered and formulated the first law of Homeopathic medicine, Similia similibus currentur, which means Let likes be treated by likes in 1796.

With the inclusion of more proved remedies in the Homeopathic materia medica, ague, the common name,then, for malaria (intermittent fever) has been successfully treated with homeopathic remedies.

Meanwhile in 1880, Charles Louis Alphonse Laveran, a French Army officer posted to Algeria identified the malaria parasite in the blood of a malaria patient. Ronald Ross (1857–1932), a British Army surgeon, in 1898 conclusively demonstrated that human malaria parasites were transmitted by the Anopheles mosquitoes though this was already known by many Italian scientists.

Working in 1897 in Italy, a team of specialists in malaria (malariologists) including Giovanni Battista Grassi (1854–1925), Amico Bignami, Giuseppe Bastianelli, Angelo Celli, Camillo Golgi and Ettore Marchiafava carried out some practical demonstrations that convinced everyone that malaria was transmitted to humans by the Anopheles mosquitoes.

This point to note here is that the malaria parasite and its life cycle in the female Anopheles mosquito were discovered in 1890 and 1898 respectively which wasabout one hundred years after the discovery of Homeopathy. This implies that malaria and all other forms of fever were being treated and cured with Homeopathic remedies one hundred years before the discovery of their parasites and vectors. As much as pathology is neither discouraged, dissuaded nor neglected in Homeopathic practice, Homeopaths can and have successfully treated many ailments with little or no known pathology based only on symptom similarity of the drug disease with the natural disease.

In the same vein in 1854 the bacteria (germ) responsible for cholera was first discovered by the Italian doctor Pacini Filippo in Florence, Italy. Robert Koch in 1883 discovered the same working independently in India. Nevertheless in1831 about fifty years before the discovery of the cholera germ, Hahnemann accurately prescribed for cholera at a time he had not witnessed a case rather based only on symptoms sent to him by the Russian Medical community and his grand nephew. Till date the remedies prescribedby Hahnemann have remained the most frequently indicated remedies in cholera cases.

Hahnemann also recommended personal and environmental hygiene along with treatment. Again one can clearly see that even without these essential nuggets of medical knowledge,Homeopaths successfully treated cholera and other infectious diseases on massive scales.

Homeopathic treatment of dengue fever

Like malaria fever, dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease. According the World Health (2022), it is one of the twenty neglected tropical diseases. Even though it is one of the most widespread infectious diseases in the world it is not as deadly as malaria fever. In a 1789 report of a 1780 epidemic in the US Philadelphia, physician and United States founding father Benjamin Rush called dengue the break-bone fever due to the bone, joint and muscle pains it causes in affected persons. Dengue is a tropical infectious disease found existing in those countries around the equator. It affects over 110 countries in the world which is about a population of 2.5 billion. 70% of the population affected by dengue are found in Asia and the Pacific.

Brazil has the highest incidence of dengue in the world. It is the most extensively transmitted arboviral disease on earth. The number one transmitter or distributor of dengue fever is the mosquito Aedes aegypti The second mosquito is Aedes albopictus.

Unlike in malaria where mosquito transmits or passes onmalaria parasite (plasmodium) the dengue mosquitoes transmit viruses upon biting a person most often in the daytime. So dengue is a viral disease which is caused by any one of four different viruses. Presently there is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. Also there is yet no vaccine for dengue. However if one gets infected by any of the viruses he develops a lifetime immunity from that particular virus. It may take up to three month to fully recover from dengue infection. Sometimes untreated dengue fever may escalate to more dangerous forms -dengue hemorrhagic fever or even to dengue shock syndrome.

Dengue cases

A trial was carried out in Cristo Rei area, Sao Paulo, Brazil, in May 2001. In this trial a single dose of a homeopathic remedy was given. The remedy was selected because its symptoms greatly corresponded with the break-bone fever symptoms of dengue.

It was given as a prophylactic to 40% of the residents of the most highly affected district to protect them from dengue virus infection. 1,950 persons were given the medicine and they were observed to see how the medicine will work in them over the period of time arranged.

At the end of the time the result showed that the single dose of the homeopathic remedy caused 81.5% decrease in infection compared with the districts that did not receive the remedy.

On another occasion in 2007 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in the county of Macae there was an outbreak of dengue. The Municipal Secretary of Health of the county hoisted a crusade, “Homeopathy campaign against dengue”. 156,000 doses of homeopathic remedy were freely given out to persons who had no symptoms of dengue to protect them from the infection by dengue virus.

This was done in April and May 2007. In the first three months of 2008, the rate of infection reduced by 93% when compared with the rate at the same time in 2007. In the areas where thehomeoprophylactic was not shared in 2007, there was a 128% increase in incidence of dengue.

In Thailand, a study was carried in 153 villages between 2014 to 2016 from two Community Hospitals and 15 District Health Promotion Hospitals involving a total population of 499,637 persons. Of these 325,830 or 65.2% were given a homeopathic remedy for protection from dengue hemorrhagic fever and 173,807 persons or 34.8% did not take the remedy. At the end of the study 244 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever were seen. Of these 39 or 16% took the homeopathic remedy while 205 or 84% did not take the homeopathic remedy. Statistically significant effectiveness of 89.9% was recorded for the homeopathic remedy against dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF).

In 2006, it was reported that 25,000 patients tested positive for dengue in Cuba. They were treated with a homeopathic remedy complex.

The outcome was very striking. No severe symptoms were reported after the administration. There was a drastic decrease in cases (dengue hemorrhagic fever) that needed intensive care. For those that needed to stay in the hospital, the time of stay was cut short from the normal 7 to 10 days to an average of 3 to 5 days.

Other recorded government interventions in dengue fever include: in 2012, the Medical and Health Department of Chittorr, India distributed homeopathic remedies to 2.5 million citizens to protect them from dengue virus infectionduring an epidemic. They were encouraged to do this because of the success they had recorded from a similar program when they distributed homeopathic remedies to protect their citizens against swine flu epidemic in Kumool.

In 2012, the Government Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital at Tirumangalam, India, distributed homeopathic remedies to protect their citizens from dengue virus infection at two free camps during a pandemic.

In 2012, during a dengue fever epidemic in Madurai, India, the medical and other staff and students of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Madurai were the first to receive the homeopathic prophylactic before dispensing to the residents of the city.

In 2014 the Sing Buri province of Thailand reported the lowest incidence of dengue fever of all provinces following the distribution of homeopathic remedies to protect the residents. Before this there was a trial from 2012 to 2013 during which homeopathic medicines were given to volunteer students from kindergarten to lower secondary level. The results were so satisfactory that they were encouraged to do more. This was coordinated by the Thailand Public Health Ministry.

Dear reader understand that these are just a few selectedtestimonies of the efficacy of homeopathic medicine emanating from Government interventions in dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever and even in dengue shock syndrome in many Asian countries.

We are convinced that the integration of Homeopathy and other disciplines in Complementary and Alternative medicine in to the Nigeria Health system will bring about the much needed stimulus in the health sector for the benefit of Nigerians.

Dr frank C. Okeke writes from Abuja

RELATED NEWS