By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the nation’s security forces have been given full freedom to deal with the terrorists and bandits causing havoc in the country.

This is as the President has paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said Buhari reviewed the situation following reports on the loss of several lives in the attacks.

He assured all possible support from the federal government to the states.

According to him, “We have given security forces full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.

“I condemn these barbaric attacks on the country. I wish to assure the states of all possible support from the government of the federation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly.”

