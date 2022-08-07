By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly, COSMBYLA, has urged governors of states facing security challenges to emulate the Benue state example by setting up local security outfits like the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVG, to complemented efforts of the conventional security agencies.

This was contained in a statement issued weekend by COSMBYLA commending Governor Ortom for taking the bold initiative to inaugurate the first batch of a 500-Man BSCVG to help tackle the menace of insecurity in the state.

The statement was signed by the leaders of the coalition including Goodluck Ibem of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, Terrence Kuanum, Coordinator of Forum of Middle Belt Youth Presidents, Shittu Waheed Coordinator of South West Youth Leaders Forum, SWYLF, and Tito Zokumor, President of South South Youth Forum, SSYF.

The coalition noted that the establishment of BSCVG, was a courageous move that was worthy of emulation stressing that every state needed a similar outfit “to assist our conventional security agencies confront the hydra-headed monster called insecurity.”

While commending Governor Ortom for the initiative, the coalition said “as the Chief Security Officer of his State, he has displayed uncommon and unprecedented attribute as a man who at all times, mean well for his people.

“We can attest that he is walking the talk which is a confirmation that he is not a talking governor but a doing governor. He has shown that he is fully out to stamp out insecurity and all forms of terrorism and killings by herdsmen and terrorists in the state.

“Ortom’s integrity and sagacity as a good leader is not in dispute. He has shown to all and sundry that he is a man that stands with his people and not a man that abandons his people.

“We call on all Stakeholders to support the good move of the governor to bring a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the state. As youths leaders, we fully back and support him on this great feat and we urge him to continue to do his best for his people at all times.

“We also call on the Federal Government and all relevant agencies to give him all the necessary support and cooperation if truly they want to get rid of insecurity in the country.

“We earnestly call on other governors in the country who are facing the same security challenges as Benue State to emulate the Governor Ortom example by setting up similar security outfits in their respective states to assist the conventional security agencies fight insecurity.”

