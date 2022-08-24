By Adesina Wahab

The lack of the application of psychological principles has been identified as the major hindrance to Nigeria’s efforts at curbing insecurity in the country and making the nation enjoy conducive atmosphere for national growth.

The development, according to experts, has also led to security personnel seeking for who to secure them.

The experts spoke in Lagos on Wednesday during the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Psychological Association, NPA, National Congress and Scientific Conference held at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

The three-day conference has as its theme: “Psychology, security and sustainable development.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Andrew Zamani, the immediate past president of NPA, said by their training , psychologists know how human beings behave the ways they do and that the inputs of the experts are necessary to stem crimes and criminal acts in the society.

“The works of psychologists are vital to understanding why people behave in certain ways, why some go into crime and why an issue like religion that ought to unite us should become a divisive factor. Psychological inputs are needed in stemming crimes and also helping to develop the generations coming behind, “he stated.

He opined that the absence of such had led to insecurity at a scale never imagined.

The President of NPA, Prof. Olukayode Afolabi, said the theme of the conference was very appropriate at this point in time in our national life.

“This is a time security personnel are looking for those who will secure them. When government appears helpless in protecting lives and properties. Insecurity in Nigeria started as militancy, it graduated to insurgency and now we have banditry. Who knows what is coming next.

“The way out is to apply psychological principles that would help us tackle the menace.

“Psychology Deficit in our security architecture is a major hindrance to the fight against insecurity. We must apply the principles in the recruitment, training and re-training of our security personnel. It is the absence of psychologists in these areas that has led to a situation whereby criminals are recruited into our security agencies.

“It is not that our military men are incapable of fighting criminals, but many of them need psychological boost. The money being spent by the government on the war against insurgency would bring better results if we bridge the psychology deficit, “Afolabi opined.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who was the Guest Speaker, noted that threat to Nigeria’s internal security is very real.

Obasa, who was represented by Hon. Victor Akande, noted that people are losing faith in the nation’s security apparatus, noting that it could lead to self hep which would only aggravate the situation.

The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, represented by the Deputy VC, Administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo, said without understanding how people think and behave, taming crimes and insecurity would be impossible.

