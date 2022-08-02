…As CP Babji directs Officers to embrace respect for human rights

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command on Tuesday after a round table meeting with Its critical organs and top brass has holistically revamped the security architecture of the territory in other to steeply clamp down on the persistence security challenges and its dynamics within and around the FCT.

According to the Command, “The Revamped architecture will be characterized by voracious intelligence gathering, aggressive vehicular and foot patrol, and intelligence-led stop and search, but to mention a few.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Josephine Adeh said, “The commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday urged officers and men to go about the discharge of their duties with respect for fundamental human rights, in line with global best practices and professionalism devoid of any form of unwholesome conduct.

He also urged members of the public to observe calm, eschew the promulgation of fake news capable of starring panic and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind and from any quarters.

The CP said the Police will continue its onward March in bringing crime and criminality to its barest minimum in the Territory and advised residents to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352

RELATED NEWS