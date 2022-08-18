By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo State government, yesterday, placed the sum of N50, 000 as a reward for anyone who exposes or reports an incident leading to the arrest of criminals in the state.

This was part of the decisions reached at the weekly State Executive Council meeting, held in Akure, the state capital.

Briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the development was to further encourage citizens to give useful and timely information about criminal activities in any part of the state.

Ademola-Olateju said: “From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of N50, 000.

“We want people in Ondo State to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid the state of criminals, bandits and terrorists.

“Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area.”

