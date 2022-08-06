By Ephraim Oseji

Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi is the President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC). In this interview, Owoyemi speaks on the state of the nation among other issues. Excerpts:

Kidnapping and killing of Christians by bandits and terrorists has become rife in the northern part of the country. What are Christian bodies doing to protect their members?

Bible doesn’t oppose self-defense. I encourage Christians to ensure adequate security is in place in their various parishes. We should not totally depend on government’s security apparatus as this seems to have failed us. The security apparatus of the country is collapsing and government must rise to its responsibility to salvage the situation. No doubt, there are saboteurs within government, however, it should look inward and do the needful. Government and security agencies must be sincere on the agenda of tackling security issues. Government should be more proactive.

To what extent have Christian bodies moved to compel government to protect lives?

This is a major responsibility of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). The body should work with government and sensitize their members on how Christian bodies will be protected.

What advice do you have for Nigerians and politicians ahead of the 2023 elections?

Power belongs to God. Politicians should not see elections as a do-or-die affair. They should rather accept whatever is the outcome of elections. Meanwhile, our politicians should be ready to serve with the fear of God. Any politician planning evil in this country will surely face the wrath of God. Therefore, people in government should rule with the fear of God and shun corruption. The land is blessed with abundant resources. However, few individuals are pocketing what belongs to the masses. In addition, government should enact policies to ensure the economy is rescued from total collapse

What is your take on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress?

Nigeria is a complex state with multiple religions. For the President and Vice President to be in the religion of same faith sends dangerous signals to the nation.

So far, you have held crusades in Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and anointing service in Ogun State. Can you tell us one or two things about the crusades?

We give glory to God for the successes recorded in the previous revivals and anointing services. God proved His power and we are grateful to Him.

What are your expectations in the forthcoming UACC Mega Crusade in Lagos?

Our expectations for the coming Lagos revival are very high. We have been committing the program in the hand of God. We trust God will do more at the revival.

Alongside the crusade, you will be hosting the Supreme Executive Council meeting of the church in Lagos, from August 18 to 21. What are we expecting at the SEC meeting?

Lagos is the General Headquarters of our church. The SEC deliberates and takes decisions on important issues relating to the operations of the church. This has been the situation since the inception of the church. We planned it in such a way that revival will not affect the meeting. The meeting is the last meeting before our General Convention that will come up in November in Akure.

Most Pastors in UACC seem to be more committed and dedicated in accomplishing your set goals and objectives now. What is the secret?

When one sets a goal and determined to achieve the objectives, people will definitely key into it. Ministers of God in UACC are aspiring for the growth of the church. So, it’s what many have been expecting. I believe this is why they are attached to the progressive works. More importantly, when God is involved, result is inevitable. Our secret is God

Your relationship with the youths of the church has been remarkable. Can you let us know the reason?

I have been actively involved in matters relating to the youth even before I became the General Overseer. More so, the youth have been yearning for innovations in the church. Now that this is evolving, they are encouraged the more.

Youth Conference

We thank God for the successful organisation of the youth conference. The theme revolved around the Kingdom of God which the world needs now. The conference was full of spiritual activities and I believe every participant will never remain the same again. My advice for the youths is that they should fully surrender to God. Youths are very important to God. Unfortunately, the devil has taken over the lives of many youths. I strongly enjoin them to turn to God as this is the only avenue for them to be useful to themselves and to the society.

On Pastors’ Wives Conference

It is my desire that every organ of the church grows. No doubt, women are very crucial to the development of the church. We intend to impact on the lives of our women so that they can be more useful in the Kingdom’s work. The proposed women conference will bring together many successful women Ministers in the Christendom. Since it’s going to be the first of its kind, we are putting all machineries in motion to ensure its success.

The church is experiencing a new dawn with lots of innovations and development. How are you doing it?

As earlier said, God is our secret. However, we are striving and working towards the growth of our church. While we are prayerfully strategizing, we also involve people in our decisions.

Also, you announced at the Ekiti Trustees Meeting that Deacons and Deaconess will undergo training in September, what are the plans you have concerning them to uplift the mission?

No doubt, the church is growing and we are expecting further growth of the church. With this vision, it’s imperative we plan for the expansion. During the days of the Apostles, when church was expanding, there was need for more hands. Now that we are expanding, there’s need for the appointment of Deacons and Deaconesses to aid smooth running of the works. Knowledge is important. It’s essential we train the people of God to be appointed in order to be effective in their assignments. This we will do in September before they will be commissioned in November during our General Convention.

