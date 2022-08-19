.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Former Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ebonyi State, Chief Jerry Obasi , has tasked the South East Governors to equip the Ebubeagu security outfit with modern security gadgets to boost intelligence gathering to combat the rising insecurity the in the South East zone.

He insisted that operatives of the security outfit must be well trained and adequately remunerated with good welfare packages to encourage them to perform their duties efficiently.

Obasi, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that with the increasing insecurity in the South East zone, a fully equipped Ebubeagu as a local security network, can bridge the gap and secure the communities.

He,however, warned that Ebubeagu must be set up to work as a thorough professional security outfit free from being used to fight perceived ‘political enemies’ and partisanship.

His words; “The South East zone needs a thorough regional security outfit. Ebubeagu must be equipped with modern security gadgets to boost intelligence gathering in combating the rising crime rate in the South East zone. The operatives must be well trained and remunerated to encourage them to combat crime. It must not be a security outfit for settling political scores. I can tell you that what we have in the zone is not a security outfit but a contraption put together by the South East Governors to deceive the people of the zone. They are only playing politics and settling political scores with their Ebubeagu.

I advise the South East Governors to emulate their South West counterpart who set up the Amotekun security outfit in the area of conception, organization, sincerity of purpose and operation. Compare the Ebubeagu in the South East and the Amotekun in the South West; you can see that the South East is yet to have a security outfit.

I think the South West governors have shown the way, while their South East counterparts continue to pursue political correctness which has never brought any benefit to the zone. Governors of the South East zone should stop sitting on the fence and playing politics with the security of the zone.

“It is obvious that the Police have failed in providing security .The South East governors must show greater concern in the security of their people. The Governors should be proactive in security matters. They must also think out of the box and show responsibility in leadership towards the protecting lives and properties of the people of the South East zone.”

