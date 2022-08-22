…Warns against politicising insecurity

Pic of Ebira leaders in Ondo state

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Worried by the recent security beaches in Ondo state where their people were alleged of compromising, the Ebira Community in the state have banned all forms of traditional festivals.

They also threatened to deal decisively with any of their kinsmen who indulged in any form of criminal activities in any part of the state.

Speaking in Akure, after their meeting with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the leaders of Ebiras from Kogi State living in the state, Mr Abiodun Umoru, said the ban was to further prevent any form of criminal activities.

Recall, the governor Akeredolu has directed the Ebira indigenes in the state to flush out criminal among them and join the state in the fight to end criminalities.

Umoru said ” We hereby announced the ban of all Ebira traditional festivals from being held in any part of Ondo State.

However, Umoru, who said that the people have resolved to join hands with the state government to wage war against criminality, warned again stigmatising any ethnic group as being responsible for the kidnapping in the state.

“We have warned and educated our women who sell food items at strategic locations on the major roads on the dangers of hobnobbing with suspected criminals by volunteering information to them.

“They have been admonished to report any suspicious movement of unknown persons where they live, work, and play to their village heads and the security agents nearer to them”,

Umoru, while saying that they are not ready in any way to support or defend any of their kinsmen arrested for crimes but report such persons to appropriate authorities, called on security agencies to always carry out thorough and verifiable investigations before going to the press as their intelligence gathering, investigations and conclusions are always open for public evaluation and analysis.

He specifically pointed out the inclusion of one Idris Ojo who was an Escapee from Kuje prison that was attacked on July 5, 2022 in the list of those arrested for carrying out the massacre in Owo on June 5, 2022 a month after.

Umoru lauded Governor Akeredolu for making the clarification shortly after the list was released by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Lucky Irabor.

” We advise security agencies in the country to always extend their intelligence and investigative tentacles for thorough investigation of crimes so as to come up with clear-cut conclusions which will command public interest and trust”.

” That for proper identification and documentation, we advise that henceforth, our political leadr, the Special Assistant ( Ebira) to the governor should be invited to interogate in Ebira language any suspect arrested in any part of the state that claims to be an Ebira person.

” Our plan is to periodically collect the data of all arrested suspected criminals of Ebira origin in the state for periodic presentation to their paramount ruler, The Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, Alhaji (Dr) Ado Ibrahim for further tracing, invitation and interrogation of their parents at the palace of their monarch in Okene, Kogi State.

The community who also pleaded with the state government to establish Amotekun Posts in some communities which are predominantly inhabited by their people and enlist their interested youths in the security agency, equally warned politicians who have cultivated the habit of importing Ebira youths from their state to Ondo State as political thugs, saying that they are ready to deal decisively with such youths.

