By Nwafor Sunday

Following the lingering insecurity in the country cum the recent attacks in Abuja, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned South-East politicians to jettison the idea of returning to the region without its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The residents of Abuja have been gripped with fear, following incessant attacks by terrorists last week.

Many have reportedly left Abuja to a place of comfort, while others are planning on leaving the nation’s capital.

In view of this, IPOB in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, warned South-East Politicians never to return without its leader.

Read the full statement bellow:

“As terrorists and insecurity gradually threaten Nigeria seat of power, Abuja, we the global movement and noble family of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind the so called Elders and politicians of Igbo extraction of Biafra in Abuja never to return home to Biafraland without Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We express our delight over the fulfillment of the most if not all the prophecies of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is crystal clear that these terrorists and after taking over the seat of power, will come down to the Western and Eastern Nigeria. The entire South are not save any more and there is urgent need for entire South to restrategize and get the already infiltrated terrorists out of our territories without delay.

“As there is fire on the mountain and Abuja is being encycled by terrorists, we advise Biafra politicians in Abuja never think of returning to South East Region without coming back with Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“They must do all they could to ensure that Mazi Nnamdi KANU is back here in the East with them because Abuja is no more safe again.

The land of Biafra and our ancestors will not spare them if they return to East without Mazi Nnamdi KANU being released unconditionally from the DSS custody.

“All Eastern politicians, businessmen and women, traditional rulers, Senators and Federal House of Representatives, Religious men and women including Governors must ensure the urgent release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU as ordered by United Nations otherwise the land will not contain us and them.

But if you people fail to heed to this peaceful advise, we shall also never heed to your plea when the jungle matures. Our people and Nigeria should understand that the peace of Nigeria and especially that of East lies with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“A stitch in time saves nine. We are warning ahead of time. A word is enough for the wise.”

