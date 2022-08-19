By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has suspended all forms of mining activities in the state till further notice to check the breakdown of law and order in state.

Governor Samuel Ortom announced the decision om Thursday after presiding over an expanded meeting of stakeholders from Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of the state in Makurdi.

He noted that the decision became necessary following the illegal gold mining activities going on in parts of Kwande LGA necessitating the need for the government to step in to restore sanity in the sector as well as check security breach in the area.

The Governor said: “We have seen what is going on in Kwande LGA where people are mining gold, which portends dangers to, not only the area but the entire state.

“As a government we are aware of our responsibilities and we have discussed with the traditional rulers from Kwande and all of them are concerned about the illegal mining activities going on in their domain.

“We are also aware that mining is an exclusive of the Federal Government but there are procedures that must be followed in the state and becaue I am the Governor and the Land Use Act vests authority over land on me anyone coming to Benue to mine must pass through the state government so that we can ensure due process.

“Already our findings indicated that alot of illegal miners including foreigners have invaded Kwande to prospect for gold in the area and we cannot watch helplessly while this is going on. Therefore as a government we have decided to suspend all forms of mining in Kwande starting from today Thursday.

“If anyone is caught violating the order we will not hesitate to deal decisively with such a person. Anyone coming to Benue to mine must go through the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals.

“Those who have licenses from the Federal Government must pass through us for profiling because we must know who you are before you move into our communities.

“We know how communities in parts of the country are facing security challenges becaue of the activities of miners. We will not allow such in Benue state. We will set up an all inclusive committee that will henceforth determine how mining activities can be carried out in the state. The committee will also act as the link between the government and those undertaking the mining activities which would also help us keep proper record of what is happening in our communities.”

The Governor who assured that his government would continue to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of the people disclosed that he would also summon a meeting of other communities and LGAs of the state where mining activities were going on in order to properly inform the stakeholders of the decision and resolve of the government.

The Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam who also attended the meeting, tasked Benue people on the unity of purpose to overcome the security challenges confronting the state.

Senator Suswam equally appealed to traditional rulers, especially those from Kwande LGA to be security conscious so as not to harbour criminal elements who might infiltrate their communities to exploit the available mineral resources.

He particularly charged Kwande elites to also enlighten their people on the negative consequences of allowing strange persons unhindered access to the communities.

The Council Chairman, Kwande LGA, Mr. Orjiir Gbande in his remarks, pledged to ensure that his people heed to the Governor’s warning concerning the issue of illegal mining.

Also speaking, the Tor Kwande, His Royal Highness, Ambrose Iortyer and the Ter Kwande, His Royal Highness, Timothy Ahile as well as Justice Terna Puusu (Rtd) in separate remarks appreciated Governor Ortom for his proactive approach to nip in the bud any security breach.

RELATED NEWS