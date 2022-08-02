Delta born USA based Professor of CyberSecurity And Cyber Forensic, Professor Alexander Osondu Atavware Akpodiete has been commended by Deltans and the Senior Pastor of The Earth Is The Lord’s Ministries (Aka Kingdom Family Chapel), Asaba, Pastor Chris Nwosu as the Chairman of Atawa-Akpodiete Foundation walked the talk on “operation show your PVCs in Delta State”, a two days PVCs Registration And Revalidation event in the State by a way of appreciation to him for the support he gave to Christians and electorates in Delta State to meet up with the 31st of July, 2022 deadline by INEC for the closure of the Continuous Voters Registrations (CVR) in Nigeria.

Speaking to our reporter yesterday being on Sunday, 31st day of July 2022 at the Earth Is The Lord’s Ministries (Aka Kingdom Family Chapel), Asaba, Delta Delta State capital Pastor Chris Nwosu commended Deltans for coming out enmass to embrace the exercise.

The Senior Pastor told the media upon enquiries that, the exercise was not an avenue to endorse any candidate nor a time to evangelize for his church, or make move for increased membership, but a strategy for all Deltans irrespective of faith and eligible voters not to be disenfranchised. He called on christians to be wise, combine faith and action in politics in the forthcoming general elections in Delta State and Nigeriaas to elect credible leaders.

He added that as Christian leaders, that is always part of their ethics not to endorse any Candidate during elections, rather that the electorates should make good decisions in 2023 and ensure that they vote their conscience. They should ensure that they vote credible leaders to avoid regretting because good governance is the yearning of every Deltan and Nigerian.

Pastor Nwosu gave thanks to God for the success of the exercise and then appreciated the Convener, Professor Alex Atawa Akpodiete’s Foundation and Political Vanguard for such a wonderful Initiative towards ensuring that Deltans were not disenfranchised in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in Delta State and Nigeria in general.

Some Deltans who were beneficiaries drawn from the church, other faith, media, across the different 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State came in their hundreds. They got their PVCs revalidated to avoid disenfranchisement in 2023 general elections in Delta. Many made corrections or transferred their polling units.

Speaking to our reporter, the Converner/Chairman, Atawa-Akpodiete Foundation, Prof Akpodiete stated that he embarked on giving out One Million Naira (N1M) to PVC Registrants without anything in return to encourage the people because 2023 is a watershed moment. He said that he hoped that people have learned their lessons and there will be a reduction in the level of political apathy in the forthcoming general elections in Delta State, and Nigeria in general.

Prof Akpodiete, a one time aspirant for Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency, stated that the event was single-handedly sponsored by him and his wife. Also, that he did the exercise in Asaba instead of his Community, or Local Government because that is the State capital. He added that the exercise was done in the church to reach out to members and other Christians. He added while that he has no ambition for now to contest for any seat, but in the interim will collaborate with INEC in the nearest future to educate voters on the processes and the use of voting machines.

The Ughelli born Professor and Tech Company CEO, while calling for a revamping of political parties, lamented from experience that the system does not want highly educated, experienced and altruistic servant-leaders. He further urged the electorates to elect transparent, credible persons and people with proven record outside politics. He commended Deltans for coming out enmass to get themselves registered, even as he thanked the INEC officials for their hardwork and support during the exercise.

In a separate interview with some of the beneficiaries, one of those who revalidated her Voters Card and a new regustrant, Mr. John Iloh and Oluchi Okafor respectively, commended the exercise, while praying for God’s protection, and blessings upon the Converner and his wife. The beneficiaries also thanked the Senior Pastor of the Earth Is The Lord’s Ministries (Aka Kingdom Family Chapel), Asaba for welcoming such Initiative on collaboration.

